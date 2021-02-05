Edo Police Arrest Suspected Killers of Prince Abuda

Police authorities in Edo State have disclosed that the state command has arrested some persons in connection with the kidnapping and killing of Prince Dennis Abuda.

Speaking on the development yesterday, the state police spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor said the hoodlums were arrested by operatives of the anti-kidnapping and cybercrimes unit in collaboration with vigilantes and hunters.

According to the police spokesperson, the victim’s body was located along the Benin-Ahor-Lagos bypass, further impelling deeper investigations into the crime.

While Abuda was shot dead by his abductors, a heated chase by security operatives caused the kidnappers to release three other abductees who happened to be the deceased’s brothers.

Nwabuzor said the investigations into the matter are still ongoing as those arrested have been helping the police to arrest other hoodlums within the state.

The late US-based Nigerian who came into the country for a visit hails from Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo. The police command warned all criminally minded people to look for a decent job or leave the state.

