BEATNG Online Radio Organises Talent Hunt Show

Mary Nnah

A new e-radio station, BEATNG Online, has announced the commencement of a new musical talent hunt show tagged “Rise to Fame”.

The show which will start in January is aimed at discovering and motivating budding artists to produce new songs that will rend the airwaves in this new decade.

According to the Managing Director of the station, Mr Williams Kupolati Williams, “The musical talent show is designed to discover great musical talents and develop them to become well-known celebrities across the world. We have organised this competition in a way that will nurture talents and motivate them to give in their best to becoming renowned.”

He mentioned that the competition has various stages in which contestants will be edged out, “with the current global pandemic that calls for physical distancing, part of the competition will be largely virtual and contestants will also require their teeming fans to vote for them amongst others”.

While speaking on the prizes for the competition, Williams noted that the winner of the competition goes home with N2 million; the first runner up goes home will receive N1 million while the second runner up goes home with N500,000 only.

Asides these, they would be signed unto the BeatNG Record Label and they would also collaborate with other top artistes in the Nigerian musical industry.

BeatNG e-radio is poised to spot, nurture and develop young talents pan- Africa. The station can be listened to on streema app available on Google play store and apple store or via www.beatng.online

