Now that the inauguration is over, we have Doug Emhoff, the first ‘Second Gentleman. This is a great step forward as his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris is sworn in.

True progress however will happen when there is a second first gentleman and then it will be possible to say there is an equality in politics.

––Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia

