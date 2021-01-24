Nigeria Records 1,633 New Covid-19 Cases

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Nigeria recorded 1,633 newly confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.

A daily tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases posted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said that 1,633 new confirmed cases and five deaths were recorded in Nigeria on Saturday.

The report said that till date, 120,602 cases have been confirmed in the country, while 95,901 cases have been discharged and 1,502 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The 1,633 new cases are reported from 21 states — Lagos (498), Plateau (214), FCT (176), Rivers (99), Kaduna (98), Edo (87), Anambra (86), Akwa Ibom (50), Osun (47), Kano (40), Oyo (40), Kwara (39), Ebonyi (28), Niger (28), Taraba (28), Ogun (27), Ondo (21), Ekiti (12), Katsina (7), Borno (6) and Delta (2).

