Goddy Egene

Lafarge Africa Plc, a cement manufacturer, has disclosed its decision to divest its 35 per cent shareholding in Continental Blue Investment Ghana Limited (CBI Ghana).

In a notification to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the company said the decision was taken at the emergency meeting held on Wednesday, 20th January 2021. Although no reason was disclosed in the notification, it may not be unconnected with the losses reported by the subsidiary over the years.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram