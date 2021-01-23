FG to Evacuate Nigerians Stranded in Saudi Arabia

Bennett Oghifo

The federal government has said it would evacuate not less than 600 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia for over seven months before the end of this month.

“Nigerian irregular migrants in Saudi Arabia are due to be evacuated on the 28 and 29th of January pending any unforeseen issues. Their evacuation was delayed due to issues relating to COVID-19. We appeal to Nigerians to resist traveling abroad without proper documents,” tweeted the Chairman of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, yesterday in reaction to video made by the stranded Nigerians to appeal for the federal government’s intervention.

These Nigerians, who are being held in squalid conditions at government facility in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, will be evacuated in batches, according to her. These over-stayers stated in the video, “We are here more than three months, six months, seven months ago, without any action, no better information on transport to Nigeria.

“According to the rules and regulations of this location, we are not supposed to be here for more than two weeks.

“Most nationals of other countries have been flown back to their countries. Only we Nigerians don’t have any source or way of getting back.

“I’m here on behalf of others to seek your assistance to get us back to our country.”

