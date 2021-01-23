Bandits Abduct Village Head in Katsina

Bandits early yesterday morning abducted the village head of Raddah, in Charanchi Local Government Area of Katsina State, Alhaji Kabir Umar.

They also injured Umar’s younger brother identified as Aminu on the thigh. He’s currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Katsina.

Raddah villagers revealed that the gunmen stormed the community in large numbers around 2am and operated for hours.

One of the villagers said: “The (gunmen) arrived at the village around 2am and were shooting sporadically.

They abducted our village head and wounded his younger brother on the thigh. But we cannot say exactly the number of items stolen or taken along with them as they kept on shooting during the operation and also while they were leaving the community.”

The spokesman for the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah confirmed the incident but failed to give details.

“It is true,” he said in a telephone interview.

