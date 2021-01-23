Afenifere Chides ACF over Comments on Oyo Clashes

By Deji Elumoye

The Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has berated the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) for its comments over the recent clashes in Ibarapa local government area of Oyo state.

The body in a statement entitled “ACF Hypocrital Tears”, issued on Saturday by its spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, took exception to the ACF statement wherein they made refence to the event of 1966.

It said: “While we have gone to a great length to sue for peace and have appealed to our pained people to be law abiding even with the daily provocations of the Fulani and harrasment of our people, we frown at the very arrogant and insulting ACF statement, especially their reference to the event of 1966.”

Afenifere further submitted that:

“We must make it clear to them that they cannot threaten us with a war at this stage as we will not provoke war but never are we going to run for anybody on our land. We are miffed that a body like ACF that has never shown any remorse over the killing of our people can open their mouths anyhow now because there are consequences for the irresponsible actions of their people.

“We advise them to call their criminals to order and not expect our people to sheepishly wait to be killed by those who value cow lives more than human beings. We do not want a repeat of 1966 event but if there are people plotting such event again, the rain will be over their heads”.

