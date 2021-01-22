Worital to Give Facelift to Book Publishing in Africa

Rebecca Ejifoma

Worital, a book branding, publishing and distribution company with a team of young creatives, is gradually changing the face of book publishing in Nigeria and Africa.

The firm comprises graphics designers, video curators, web designers, content creators, book designers, and e-book distribution experts.

Since its establishment one year ago, Worital says it has recorded enviable strides. It has worked with a handful of individuals including dignitaries home and abroad.

The CEO, Fola Folagbade echoes the sole aim of the firm as giving a face lift to book publishing in Nigeria and Africa at large.

He added: “We believe that everyone was born with a story to tell. Our goal is to make it easy for Nigerian authors to publish books with quality designs that can stand head to head with foreign books.

“It has been a delightful journey, and we look forward to more amazing years to come.”

As Worital continues to grow, it pledges to keep unfolding more facets of its brand geared towards transforming the book publishing industry in this part of the world.

Folagbade expressed: “As we celebrate our first anniversary, let us keep projecting Worital to the world. You can see some more of my work on worital.com.”

To strengthen his claims, the CEO highlighted that Worital has worked with some dignitaries and prominent figures, priests, first ladies, coaches, thought leaders, pastors, and different professionals.

While the firm provides quality designs, editing, production and publishing, it also helps authors sell their books on its online platform, the Bookplace.

According to the CEO, works of seasoned authors get to be showcased on the Bookplace in their efforts to take their books to the doorstep of readers nationwide.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

