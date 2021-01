Goddy Egene

Morison Industries Plc has appointed Mr. Adesoji Oladejo as the new Managing Director effective January 4, 2021, following the resignation of the acting MD, Mr. Deji Mustapha, who resigned on December 31, 2020. In a notification to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Morison Industries said Oladejo is a certified project management professional with over 25 years work experience in business consultancy, telecommunications, and fast moving consumer goods environments.

