Grammy Award-winning DJ Khaled to Host 2021 MAMA

By Vanessa Obioha

Award-winning global sensation, disc jockey and record executive, DJ Khaled, has been announced as the international host of the MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 (MAMA).

Khaled who is known for his popular hip-hop hits will host the virtual awards ceremony from his glamourous home in Miami, Florida, alongside African co-emcees for the star-studded Kampala event.

“MTV has always been a great partner so I jumped at the opportunity to host this year’s MAMAs,” said DJ Khaled. “I can’t wait to celebrate the incredible music that comes out of Africa, which has inspired me throughout my career.”

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the awards will be airing globally for the first time beginning February 20th on MTV in 180 countries.

“Africa is home to some of the world’s most dynamic talent and we’re excited to spotlight these artists as the MAMAs broadcast in 180 countries for the first time in MTV history,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks.

“With Grammy Award winning powerhouse DJ Khaled at the helm, we’re certain this will be an incredible, must-see global event.”

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa (VCNA) said, “We are thrilled to have DJ Khaled as our international host for MAMA Kampala 2021. With his global success achievement and over 22 million followers on social media, he will inspire youth across the continent and attract an even bigger international audience to the virtual event. We can’t wait to showcase the latest African musical stars and culture to the MAMA themed MTV World Stage.”

A major force in the music industry, DJ Khaled, known as the “Anthem King” and commonly referred to as the “Quincy Jones of Hip Hop & R&B”, has made dozens of chart-topping hit records featuring JAY-Z, Kanye West, Drake, Chris Brown, Ludacris, T.I., French Montana, Future, Big Sean, Rick Ross, John Legend, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, among others. He has been nominated for, and won, numerous music awards, including 13 BET Hip Hop Awards, one MTV Music Video Award and most recently, a Grammy.

The MAMA Kampala 2021 event will celebrate African talent across 20 award categories. Sixteen categories of the awards have been announced so far and voting is now open. Voting in all categories closes on January 31, 2021.

