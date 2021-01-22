Dakuku’s Book Launch Postponed

The launch of the book by the former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, and a public lecture to mark his 50th birthday earlier scheduled for January 28, 2021 have been postponed.

The event scheduled to hold at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja would now hold on March 25, 2021.

The book: ‘Strategic Turnaround, the story of a Government Agency’ chronicles the transformation of NIMASA under the watch of Peterside from 2016 to 2020.

A statement signed by the organising committee of the book launch, said the postponement, which was reached after extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, is part of measures to curtail the rising cases of the new wave of infections of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The statement added the postponement became necessary because the list of confirmed attendees was already in excess of the allowable limit dictated by the protocols put in place by the Presidential Task Force (PTF).

The public lecture, organised by the Development and Leadership Institute (DLI), Business Day and Leadership Newspapers, is titled “Security and Economic Growth: Leadership in Challenging Times” and would be delivered by the Governor of Borno State, Professor Umaru Zulum.

It said the joint organising committee has been closely monitoring the outlook of the nation’s Covid-19 trajectory, and how it would likely impact the event.

It added that it become evident that this event would not hold as earlier scheduled and the inconveniences are highly regretted.

“Given the number of confirmations of participation received and the sheer interest generated in this book, this postponement has been a truly difficult decision to make. Nonetheless, we recognise that it is the most responsible option at such a time. We sincerely apologise to all those who have already made travel plans.

“We wish to thank everyone who has supported us right from the start especially those who have already pre-ordered copies. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming you at the event on March 25,” the statement further said.

