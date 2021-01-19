NPHCDA: Nigeria Has Enough Storage Capacity for COVID-19 Vaccines

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib has said that the federal government has developed a comprehensive vaccine deployment plan with adequate storage capacity to the keep covid-19 vaccines.

Shuaib who stated this at the yesterday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja said reports of lack of storage capacity for the vaccine were false.

“We have developed a comprehensive vaccine deployment and vaccination plan for the country. We have also developed an operational manual to roll out the vaccine when it arrives,” he said.

While druming support for the importance of the deployment of vaccines in the campaign against spread of covid-19 in the country, Shuaib said that from available scientific evidence the vaccines being procured by government is have guaranteed efficacy.

“The requirement for the 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccines that will be coming towards the end of the month is 500 metres. So, we have more than enough storage capacity for the 100,000 doses,” he said.

He dismissed reports that the country will waste the 100,000 doses of vaccines because of lack of storage facility as false.

