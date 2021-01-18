Wema Bank’s Hackaholics Finalists Begin Bootcamp

Wema Bank, has shortlisted ten finalists to take part in the Virtual Bootcamp for its Hackaholics (2.0) Accelerator Program slated to start today.

A statement explained that the finalists, pooled from over 500 applications, were revealed during the two-day virtual pitch program last year.

The pitch program began with an opening remark by the Managing Director, Wema Bank, Mr. Ademola Adebise.

He commended the startups for their efforts and willingness to contribute to the growth of Nigerian society.

He had said, “We are very proud to create a platform where businesses can have access to diverse resources that can enable them to provide solutions to prevailing everyday challenges. This is born out of our aspiration to create innovative solutions that can help us as a bank, our environment and the country at large.

“In its second year, we are very excited to have started an initiative focused on creating commercialisation opportunities for participating businesses by leveraging top-notch resources needed to give their solutions a competitive edge in the market.”

The first day of the pitch program was an avenue for participating startups to prepare and get to know more about Hackaholics 2.0, the evaluation criteria, an overview of each identified industry, market demands and needs, the importance of tech in these areas, and a session for questions and answers.

