Police Confirm Killing of Four Officers By Kaduna Bandits

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BGEPU), Kaduna State, has commiserated with the authorities of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over the killing of five of its personnel in an ambush along the Birnin Gwari- Funtua Road.

Some bandits were said to have killed five policemen during an attack on Farinruwa village, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State during which five policemen were feared killed.

But the Nigerian Police yesterday said four police officers were killed even as it repelled an attack launched against 16 police officers by 100 bandits at Birnin Gwari Funtua Highway on their way back to their base in Kano State.

A police statement said the police officers were attached to Police Mobile Force-9 PMF Squadron, Kano

“Contrary to unconfirmed reports in some sections of the media stating that 18 officers were kidnapped, only sixteen 16 officers were attacked in the ambush.

“The officers successfully repelled the attack accordingly and neutralised the bandits in their tens while many of bandits scampered into the bush with gunshot injuries”, it said.

“Regrettably, four of the officers paid the supreme price during the exchange of gun fire between the Police and the bandits while an officer is still missing. However, the remaining eleven officers led by their unit commander successfully recovered the bodies and firearms of their fallen colleagues while concerted efforts are being intensified to rescue the officer still missing”.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu while commiserating with the families of the officers said their death shall not be in vain.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the BGEPU, Mr. Salisu Haruna, said in a statement that was issued yesterday that the police personnel who were on a routine duty paid the supreme price in their efforts “to safeguard our people and maintain security.”

Birnin Gwari is one of the areas ravaged by the scourge of banditry in Kaduna State.

Haruna commended the “courage and resilient of the police in the fight against banditry, kidnapping and other crimes within the Birnin-Gwari area.

“With deep heart and grief the BGEPU commiserates with the NPF over the ambush of police personnel at Farinruwa and brutal murder of five gallant police personnel that loss their lives during the attack on Friday, January 15, 2021.

“We salute the courage and resilient of the NPF in the fight against banditry, kidnapping and other crimes within the Birnin-Gwari general area and adjoining forest.”

The group expressed its “heartfelt condolences on behalf of Birnin-Gwari’s emirate to the families of the five slain police personnel, the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command and the government over the irreparable loss.”

