Ndombele’s Stunning Goal Rekindles Top Four Hope for Spurs

Tottenham got their top-four challenge back on track with a comfortable victory against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United.

A disappointing run of just one win in their six previous Premier League fixtures had seen Spurs slip down the table with their inability to kill off games proving damaging.

But they were back to their ruthless best against a Blades side that gone into the game buoyed by picking up their first league win of the season against Newcastle last time out.

Serge Aurier opened the scoring early on when he headed home Son Heung-min’s corner.

Harry Kane got his 12th league goal of the season just before half-time, driving a superb low strike from outside the box beyond Aaron Ramsdale in the Sheffield United goal.

David McGoldrick halved the deficit with a glancing header in the second half but Tanguy Ndombele’s stunning hooked finish made sure there would be no late drama.

Victory moved Tottenham up to fourth before the late Premier League games while Sheffield United remain bottom, 11 points from safety.

Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Fulham in their previous outing highlighted a frustrating issue with this current Spurs side – they often start well, get ahead but then fail to kill off an opponent, leaving them susceptible to a late blow when their opponent ups the pressure.

If Pep Guardiola’s Man City Win their late night fixture against Crystal Palace, Spurs are likely to drop to fifth spot on the log.

