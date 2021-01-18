NCS Onne Command Generates N118.9bn Revenue

Eromosele Abiodun

The Port Harcourt Area ll Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that it generated a total of N118.95 billion in 2020.

The command in a statement added that it also made seizures with a total duty paid value of N1.008 billion.

Area Controller of the command, Auwal Mohammed, in a statement on the activities of the command in 2020, said the command achieved its highest monthly collection of N13 billion under his watch despite challenges of Covid-19 and the #EndSARS protests that affected businesses.

He also commended terminal operators at the port for their support towards increased revenue and efficiency.

The Controller added that plans to install scanner in Onne would increase the command’s productivity, efficiency and capacity to detect concealments faster

“In the face of several challenges that impacted on shipping and port activities last year, our operatives were resilient, being at work always, even during the Covid19 Pandemic outbreak and the nationwide lockdown that followed. We thank our Comptroller General, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd.), for providing the result oriented leadership that has helped us to excel in many ways.

“Last year, our command collected a total of N118.95 billion. This figure is N11.62 billion higher than the N107.33 billion collected from January to December of 2019. This increase in collection is a fallout of due diligence and zero tolerance for compromise on the part of our officers and men, who were always at work in full observance of the Covid-19 protocols – hand washing, use of hand sanitisers, wearing of masks, avoiding handshakes and strictly observing physical distancing, “he said.

He added, “It is worthy of note that under my watch, the Command achieved N13 billion naira monthly collection for the first time in its 37 years history. On enforcement and anti-smuggling, we made a total of 37 seizures with total duty paid value of N1.00 billion.

“Two suspects were arrested in connection with some of the seizures which are: 6,249,900 tablets of tramadol, 5,615 kegs of 25 liter of vegetable oil, 817 bags of 50kg of Rice, 3,047 bales of second hand clothing, 86 bales of used hand bags, 35 bales of used shoes, 1,460 pieces of used tyres, 6,500 pies of Aluminum zinc, 1,738 cartons of foreign soaps, 650 pieces of canvas, 2 units of Hiace bus, 3,440 pieces of donkey hides/skin, 67 bales of fabrics, 8 units of truck, 331 pieces of unprocessed wood, 76 pieces of doors, 641 bags of white cements

18. 110 pieces of car fan and 100 pieces of motor radiator among others.”

He said the command recorded a total quantity of 2,577,803.31 metric tonnes of cargoes with free onboard value (FOB) of $63,497,688.03.

“We also recorded N278.88 million under the Nigerian Export Supervision Scheme (NESS). We have strengthened our relationship with Importers, exporters, freight forwarders and other port users whose function interface with NCS in Onne Port. Within the period I took charge, I have met with them separately and collectively even as we all have resolved to consolidate on our relationships in the interest of the government and our economy.

“We have seen marked improvement in compliance level continual promotion of due process in all we do. Our engagements have reinforced the promotion of ease of doing business, trade facilitation with emphasis on sincere declarations as a way of saving time and making legitimate profits.

“I must put on record that we have enjoyed very robust inter agency collaboration with sister government agencies like the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Immigration Service, Department of State Service, National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Nigerian Ports Authority and Standards Organisation of Nigeria. Our relationships have resulted in information sharing, crime prevention, promotion of national economic interest and security, “he said.

He informed stakeholders, particularly port users that compliance was vital for seamless cargo clearance, exit, import and export.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

