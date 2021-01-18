MoneyCentral Enters Financial Journalism Landscape

A media firm, MoneyCentral Media Limited, has unveiled its print publication in addition to its online news, analysis and data platform.

According to the firm, MoneyCentral “is focused on the most authentic financial and business news, research and data analytics, as well as a forum with a particular goal of reaching a younger audience.

“The first edition of the print publication which hit the newsstands on January 18, 2020, is a collection of well-researched stories, investigations, analyses and market intelligence for young people, investors, shareholders, regulators, small and big businesses, providing them with the knowledge and information to help with their business decisions.”

The Editor of MoneyCentral’s print and online platforms, Bala Augie, said: “With MoneyCentral, there are no fillers, just deep analyses, insight and market moving news. We are building a team of young motivated analysts, who will be producing great stories on a daily and weekly basis that would give our readers the inside knowledge to help grow their money. We believe our unique content speaks for itself.”

The promoters of MoneyCentral, he said, have more than 15 years combined experience in financial journalism, and hope to bring a fresh angle to coverage of the biggest issues confronting the private sector, business owners, young people, as well as regulators.

Augie said the print publication would be published every Monday with the mission to report the news stories that have been refused to be told by the established business papers, and widen the scope of financial, economic and political information available to the Nigerian public.

“The online medium, meanwhile, will be updated daily with solid analysis, data-driven investigations and news stories ignored by the traditional business papers. MoneyCentral newspaper’s maiden edition can be ordered from news vendors across Lagos,” he said.

The Publisher of MoneyCentral, Patrick Atuanya, on his own, said: “There is a very little financial journalism practiced in Nigeria today, and this has ended with the arrival of MoneyCentral. We will probe financial statements of government agencies and private sector to bring the hidden stories no one is telling. We will connect the dots for investors and practice real financial journalism that provides actionable market intelligence. MoneyCentral is the future of business and financial reporting in Nigeria and our journey has just begun.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

