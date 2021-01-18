MoneyCentral Debuts with Print Edition

MoneyCentral Media Limited has launched its print publication in addition to its online news, analysis and data platform.

According to a statement, MoneyCentral focuses on the most authentic financial and business news, research and data analytics, as well as a forum with a particular goal of reaching a younger audience.

The first edition of the print publication which hit the newsstands today, “is a collection of well researched stories, investigations, analysis and market intelligence for young people, investors, shareholders, regulators, small and big businesses, providing them with the knowledge and information to help with their business decisions.”

The editor of MoneyCentral’s print and online platforms, Bala Augie said: “With MoneyCentral there are no fillers, just deep analysis, insight and market moving news. We are building a team of young motivated analysts, who will be producing great stories on a daily and weekly basis that gives our readers the inside knowledge to help grow their money.”

“We believe our unique content speaks for itself,” Augie said.

