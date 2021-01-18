Gana’s Loyalists Kill Three Persons in Benue Community

George Okoh in Makurdi

Bandits alleged to still be loyal to the late notorious bandit leader, Gana, at the weekend allegedly attacked Dyom village near Senga community in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, killing three residents.

However, two of the armed men, who also razed several houses in the community, were arrested when men of the joint security operation in the state codenamed: ‘Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS)’, in a counter operation, apprehended two of them and recovered their weapons.

The Special Adviser to the state Governor on Security, Col. Paul Hembe (rtd), who made this known to journalists yesterday in Makurdi, the state capital, said the timely intervention of the OPWS personnel saved what would have been a major bloodbath in the community.

He said the armed men had sneaked into the village and started shouting sporadically and burning down the people’s houses.

According to the governor’s aide, “These were armed men in military camouflage said to be loyalists of the late Gana. They stormed the area, shot and killed three persons as well as burnt down many houses in the community.

“Luckily, while this was going on, information reached personnel of Operation Whirl Stroke, who stormed the area and apprehended two of the armed men and also recovered their weapons, which included live ammunition, AK47 riffle and a locally made gun.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, said she had not received details of the incident

