FG: NIN Mandatory for Foreign Diplomats

Emma Okonji

The federal government has disclosed that the National Identity Number (NIN) is mandatory for foreign diplomats who will reside in Nigeria for a continuous period of two years or more.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, said this in a statement issued yesterday by his Technical Assistant, Dr. Femi Adeluyi.

He said that an enrolment centre has been established for the foreign diplomats at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement read, “The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has approved the setting up of a National Identity Number (NIN) enrolment centre at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The desk will be set up by Tuesday, 19th of January, 2021.

“This enrolment centre will provide support for members of the Diplomatic Corps and will be managed by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, through the National Identity Management Commission,” the statement said.

It explained that the centre is being set up based on the request of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, in order to simplify the process for diplomats.

“The National Identity Number is mandatory for diplomats who will reside in Nigeria for a continuous period of two years or more.

“It is also mandatory for all other lawful residents in the country as stated in Section 16 of the National Identity Management Commission Act 2007,” the statement added.

The statement also said that the law has made it mandatory for Nigerians and legal residents to obtain a NIN since 2007.

“However, compliance has been low, until recently,” it said.

In a related development, Pantami, has also approved the closure of enrolment activities at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Headquarters, Abuja.

The minister however reactivated 20 enrolment centers within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to make the process of NIN enrolment much easier.

The reactivated centres will commence enrolment activities from today, Monday, January 18th 2021.

According to a statement released by NIMC and signed by its Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Kayode Adegoke, the minister advised members of the public, residents and visitors to the FCT wishing to enroll for the NIN, to use any of the reactivated NIMC centers.

“Members of general public within the FCT are hereby advised to visit any of the reactivated enrolment centers closest to them for NIN registration and issuance.

