COVID-19: NYSC Gives Conditions for Admitting Corps Members into Camp

Ahead of the commencement of the 2020 Batch “B” Stream II Orientation Course on January 19, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has given conditions for admitting corps members into camps nationwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the agency said prospective corps members must possess a clearance certificate showing that they are not COVID-19 positive.

“It is imperative to restate that everyone coming into the NYSC camps must undergo COVID-19 test, Corps Members, and officials alike. Only those that test negative are admitted into the camps,” it stated.

“The same measures adopted for the November and December 2020 Orientation Courses are going to be applied to the 2020 Batch “B” Stream II Orientation Course commencing, Tuesday, January 19, 2021, with stricter enforcement of all the safety protocols.

“The NYSC and NCDC are working closely for a successful exercise as recorded previously. Accordingly, members of the general public are advised to disregard the unbalanced and cooked-up reportage designed to deliberately create fear and panic in the minds of unsuspecting Nigerians.”

The federal government had on March 18, 2020, ordered the immediate closure of the NYSC orientation camps nationwide over COVID-19 fears.

The 2020 Batch A Stream One NYSC members arrived on the camp on March 10 and were expected to leave three weeks after.

However, the camps were reopened on November 10 after being shut for over 10 months to curb the spread of the virus.

