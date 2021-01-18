Bandits Kill Catholic Priest, Kidnap 17 Villagers in Niger

Dipo Laleye in Minna

Bandits have killed a Catholic Priest and kidnapped 17 persons in three communities in Bassa/Kukoki ward of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Catholic Priest was identified as Reverend Father John Gbakaan Yaji, of the Diocese of Minna.

It was learnt that the Priest was first kidnapped before he was killed by the bandits.

His body was discovered yesterday.

It was learnt the priest was kidnapped on Friday night in Tufa village along Lambata-Lapai road on his way to his station after a religious meeting in Lambata.

The late Priest was kidnapped alongside his brother but the whereabouts of the brother remains unknown.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Niger, ASP Abiodun Wasiu, promised to get back when contacted.

Meanwhile, the 17 victims were kidnapped on Saturday night in Madagwa, Wongo and Marenje communities.

It was learnt the bandits stormed the town at different times.

THISDAY gathered five people were abducted from Wongo and Marenje communities while about seven people were abducted from Madagwa.

The Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, confirmed the abduction saying that the whereabouts of the victims were not known yet.

He described the abductions as disheartening and unfortunate, saying it was unfair the locals have been left to their fate.

Kokki lamented that kidnappings and other related criminal activities have become the order of the day in the entire Rafi and Shiroro local government areas of Niger State.

It was also learnt that 20 people from Duguru in Madaka Ward of Rafi Local Government Area on their way to Madaka market were kidnapped by bandits last Thursday.

