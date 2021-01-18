APC Sweeps Kano LG Elections

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) has declared the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winners of all the 44 local governments’ chairmanship and counsellorship seats that were contested on Saturday, January 16, elections in Kano State.

The APC, by the virtue of the Saturday’s electoral victory, would produce 44 local government chairmen and 484 counselors to take charge of the government businesses at the local level in the state for the next three years.

Briefing journalists yesterday at the headquarters of the KANSIEC, the Chairman of the KANSIEC, Professor Garba Ibtahim Sheka, described the turn out for the election as impressive, but agreed that there were pockets of skirmishes.

Sheka said the exercise, which has been described as peaceful by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and all the accredited electoral observers, produced victory for the APC.

He appreciated the Governor of Kano State, Mr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for giving the KANSIEC a free hand to organise the election without any interference.

He also commended all security agencies for ensuring that the elections were peaceful and orderly.

Recall that Ganduje predicted on Saturday that the APC would win the elections in all the 44 local governments.

