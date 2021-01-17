Yozooph Group Boss, Yusuf Babalola and Wife Celebrate One Year Anniversary

After tying the knot in a colorful society wedding, business tycoon and philanthropist, Yusuf Babalola and Habiba Jidda are celebrating one year together as a couple.

For Yusuf Babalola, the charming head honcho at Yozooph Group, marital bliss couldn’t get better than this.

It is no mere coincidence that his business has grown phenomenally since he met the disarmingly beautiful Habiba who has continued to be a strong support system to her beau.

Though, currently outside the shores of Nigeria, trust the lovebirds not to let the day slip by without some fanfare to mark the landmark anniversary.

Yusuf Babalola has continued to be a blessing to humanity while his pretty wife is also doing well in her line of business.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

