Super Cop, Hakeem Odumosu’s Unreported Humanness

His face does not strike you as a tough cop.

But if you underestimate him because of his gentle mien you do that on your own peril.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu does not strike you as the no-nonsense, aggressive persona instead, he comes across as a quiet, media shy, humble, yet assertive man.

But be careful not to let the calm exterior fool you.

The tall lanky police chief possesses all that it takes to bring crimes to its barest minimum in the state: brains, intelligence, experience as well as strategy.

Indeed, since he took over the reins of policing the state from the ex- Commissioner of Police, in 2019, he has been a thorn in the flesh of the undisciplined elements in the state, while also ensuring peace and security of lives in the state.

The Ogun State born super cop, who shares in the vision of the state governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, to stamp out crimes from the state, is one of the quintessential law enforcement officers in the country, having proven the stuff he is made of with handling of high-profile police assignments across the country.

Beyond this, what many don’t know about the well -educated policeman is his act of generosity, which our source described as rare among his contemporaries in the Police Force.

“In fact, his love for humanity is almost second to none, ’’ a source disclosed.

Society Watch gathered that the graduate of English Language from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria has been at the forefront of philanthropy, but loathes making noise about it, believing that “If you want to help the needy, leave your camera at home”.

Our source hinted that in line with his wonted fellow-feeling and abiding commitment to helping the needy, he singlehandedly fed thousands of prisoners across the state during the yuletide.

‘’ He fed the prisoners across the state with food during the Christmas period as well as the New Year festival. In fact, his people were cooking food and taking them to the prisoners almost on a daily basis to feed thousands of them. This was his personal contribution,” the source added.

The man, who has also authored many books before his appointment as CP, had had the unique opportunity to be the Chairman of the state taskforce for five years under Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

After that, he was transferred to so many other parts of the country till former Governor Raji Fashola brought him back to serve as Rapid Response Squad (RRS) commander for eight years.

As the taskforce commander, his major assignment was on environmental offences, demolition of illegal structures, illegal street trading, activities of touts and giving security to all government agencies.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

