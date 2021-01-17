Buhari Felicitates with Anyaoku at 88

Mourns former envoy to Ireland

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Secretary General of The Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, as he marks his 88th birthday on Monday, January 18.

He also condoled with the Bayelsa State Government, as well as family and friends of late Dr (Mrs) Bolere Ketebu over the death of the former Nigerian Ambassaor to Ireland.

The Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, in a release on Sunday said the president in rejoicing with the seasoned diplomat and administrator, congratulated Anyaoku for a life that keeps learning and growing in wisdom, knowledge and experience.

He acknowledged the worthy contributions of Anyaoku to the development of the country, starting out as a young Foreign Service Officer, and reaching the pinnacle of his career through vision and diligence and consistently projecting Nigeria as a great nation.

The president extolled the statesmanship of the celebrant in always counselling leaders and the citizenry alike, particularly bringing a global context to issues and policies, and using his extensive network of international friends to support the country’s efforts in deepening good governance, democracy and sustainable development.

Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will strengthen Anyaoku in good health, and grant him the grace for greater support to the nation he loves so much.

In another development, President Buhari has commiserated with the Ketebu family, the Bayelsa State Government, as well as friends and professional colleagues of Dr (Mrs) Bolere Ketebu, former Nigerian Ambassador to Ireland.

The president recalled that the deceased served her country creditably in several capacities, including President, National Council of Women Societies, Secretary to Bayelsa State Government, member, House of Representatives, and Ambassador.

He, therefore, prayed that God will grant repose to the soul of the departed medical doctor-cum-diplomat, and comfort all who mourn her.

