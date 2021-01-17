BOLU AKIN-OLUGBADE’S PASSING

It was just a few days ago that I was having a WhatsApp chat with Dr. Segun Akin Olugbade his younger brother and his name was mentioned. Dr. Segun had sent me a clip of their father sitting at the right-hand side of Chief Obafemi Awolowo – you know my new play is titled Awo. This clip led us to having some light banter as to why his brother grew in so much wealth and he went the other way to be a technocrat.

I love engaging with Dr. Segun as he always has some very strong logic with a clear understanding of the issues that pervade this our country. This was just four days to the sad passing of his mercurial brother. I had engaged with the late business icon just once on the phone. In looking for money for my play, Aremu, I had got Dr. Segun’s number from someone who had sworn me to secrecy. But immediately I called and mentioned my name, Dr. Segun said, “Ohh I know you, Duke of Shomolu! I read your column and I think you are the best to come out of Africa.” Don’t mind me, he didn’t say that oh. Anyway, we met up and we spoke and he gave me his brother’s numbers.

I called him and he picked at the first ring. That was strange for a man of that stature to pick at the first ring. Some people, two years now I still dey call oh. They have changed NIN number and I still dey call. We spoke extensively of Owu land and the role he was playing in its development. He also talked about issues of national importance and was kind enough to say – I am sorry I will not be supporting this at this time. I thanked him for not posting me as others would do even as I carried my wahala go find another person. But he didn’t end the relationship like that oh as he started sending me riddles on WhatsApp. He will say guess the answer and I will be asking myself, that this one does not know that I am inside go-slow on top Oyingbo bridge and he will be inside Rolls Royce and be asking me a riddle.

I will say I don’t know the answer sir and he will laugh and tell me the answer. I will say yes sir, I should have known that. Then he will disappear again only to come back after a few weeks with another set of riddles. That was my encounter with him. I didn’t find him stuffy or any of that. But if my engagement with Dr. Segun, which is more robust is anything to go by, then I must conclude that the late Bolu Akin Olugbade was indeed a warm and nice gentleman. This cock did not crow well as I think very sincerely that once again, Nigeria had lost a leading light. Let me seize this opportunity to wish the family God’s total guidance at this time. God bless you all.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

