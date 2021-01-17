Amorka Council of Chiefs Suspends Mbanaso

The Executive Secretary of Anambra State Judicial Service Commission Mr. S.U.S. Mbanaso has been Expelled from the Amorka Council of Chiefs.

The Amorka Council of Chiefs in a statement signed by nine village heads out of the 10 present at the meeting which took place on January 9, 2021, agreed to withdraw the chieftaincy title conferred on Mbanaso due to alleged gross misconduct.

According to the statement, sequel to the series of activities aimed at destabilizing Amorka community and the unity among the people over time allegedly exhibited by Mbanaso after the conferment of a chieftaincy title on him, which caused disunity in Amorka community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State; a committee was set up to look into the said allegations against him.

The committee recommended that he be expelled outrightly from the council.

The statement said: “But Mbanaso was given an opportunity to defend himself, and after stating his defence to the allegations, the Amorka Council of Chiefs thereafter suspended him instead of outright expulsion to know whether he will change from his destabilizing activities.

“Instead of Mbanaso to turn a new leaf, he rather resorted to intimidating the Amorka Council of Chiefs and the President General of the Amorka Town Union with his new job as the Executive Secretary of the Anambra State Judicial Service Commission, Awka.”

The statement alleged that he (Mbanaso) incited some elements in Amorka against the traditional stool and the President General of the Amorka Town Union which caused division in Amorka.

“Therefore, today being the 9th day of January 2021, the Igwe of Amorka and the Amorka Council of Chiefs hereby withdraw the chieftaincy title conferred on Mbanaso from him and henceforth ceases to be addressed as a chief in Amorka Community. All rights and privileges accorded to Mbanaso as a chief in Amorka are hereby withdrawn,” the Amorka Council of Chiefs stated.

Reacting to the development, Mbanaso in a letter to Igwe K.O. Obiriolemgbe, said he was summoned to the palace of the traditional ruler on June 4, 2018, and was told he has been suspended for accepting to be chairman of the town union without the consent of the Igwe.

He said he was not given the opportunity to defend himself, adding that his entitlement and right as a chief was suspended till date.

Continuing, he said: “The truth is that up till today, I do not know why I should suffer indefinite suspension from the council and at the same time be denied my rights and privileges as a titled chief in Amorka Community.”

However, the Igwe said the letter from Mbanaso came very late, saying that he was supposed to reply the council after he was suspended just like Stanley Anujulu whom he was suspended alongside did but he rather, went ahead to cause more troubles in the town.

