Edo APC to Challenge Obaseki’s Victory at Appeal Court

· As PDP urges APC to join Obaseki’s govt

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State, yesterday disclosed that it would appeal the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja that absolved the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki of certificate forgery.

However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congratulated Obaseki on the resounding victory he recorded in the court.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court Abuja on Saturday dismissed a suit of forgery against the Edo governor for want of merit.

Mohammed dismissed the suit brought by Obaseki’s former party, the APC, on the grounds that it failed to prove allegations of forgery against Obaseki.

In a statement by the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Col. David Imuse disclosed that the APC would appeal the decision of the court.

Imuse said: “We will appeal the ruling of the court. The party’s legal team would immediately move to study the judgement and file an appeal.”

He expressed the hope that the judiciary would remain upright and always ensure that the will of the people and rule of law prevail.

He thanked God for granting all the lawyers and the judge very good health with which they all contributed to bring the whole litigation process to this interesting stage.

However, according to the party chairman, it is not the end of the road.

Imuse added that all APC members in Edo state were very hopeful like the good democrats and believers in the rule of law that the judiciary would continue to show that it is the last hope of the common man.

He therefore appealed to all APC members in the state to be calm and to go about their normal activities without animosity as the party appeals the verdict.

In a message by its Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, Edo PDP described the victory as a testimony to the fact that the Obaseki-led government was actually enthroned by the wish of Edo people and had the blessings of God.

The party urged the APC “to stop traveling the road of ignominy. Rather, the APC should join the Obaseki government to build a society where hard work is rewarded; where hate should be condemned and love for a prosperous state.

“It is now clear that Edo APC and the news and stories they propagate are built on falsehood, social greed, intellectual imbecility and pathological irresponsibility.

“Edo people are advised not to only punish them with their votes on election days, but to consider them public enemy number one henceforth.

“However, if each and every one of them own up to their role, tender well-intentioned apologies and commit to be of good character, show respect to Edo people, toe the path of honour and have the decency of admitting to the fact that they spread lies and concocted fake stories to sell their mandate and attempted to dupe the courts, Edo people may show some mercy.

“After all, Obaseki is a reasonable man. Edo people are reasonable people. It is the most honourable thing to do; it is the noblest step to take.

“Obaseki, we once again congratulate you and the good patient people of Edo State as your resetting Edo on a right path,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

