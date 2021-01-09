Wrong Way to Park Your Car That Will Damage Gearbox

TIPS OF THE WEEK

A wrong way to park an automatic transmission car can damage the gearbox and send you looking for a replacement sooner than is expected. This is a common mistake many drivers make on regular basis without knowing it. When the car is stopped many people push directly from *D* to *P* then apply the handbrake and turn off the engine. This parking is not correct. Pushing directly into the *P* gear puts the stress of the whole car on the *P* locking hole not on the handbrake. If you continue to do this for a long time, this will damage your gearbox.

The correct method is when the car is stopped, first push to the *N* gear and then apply the handbrake so that the force point of the car is on the handbrake. Next, push to the *P* gear then turn off the engine. I am aware many of us don’t know this and have been gradually damaging our vehicle gearbox without knowing it.

6 Ways To Maintain Your Gearbox In Good Condition

Owning a car in today’s world has become a necessity that not only reduces efforts but also saves time. But owning a car can also mean loads of maintenance, and not everyone can commit to that. One important aspect of car maintenance is the gearbox, which is a complicated factor, yet quite easy to sustain if given more attention.

Firstly, try to know the signs of how and why your gearbox would need more care and attention. You should know that the gearbox needs to be repaired if the following occur: your car is having difficulty in turning, your accelerator does not function efficiently, you feel the car vibrating at higher speeds, you see any fluid leaks, or you hear squeaks or any noise coming from the bottom of the car When it comes to the “why,” it can be caused by aggressive driving or shifting, not oiling it enough or frequently, or just shifting at the wrong speed, causing a major load on the gearbox and the engine.

There are a lot of ways through which you can maintain your gearbox and keep it in good condition. Educating yourself will help you reap the maximum benefits for starters. Below are six of these ways.

Shifting appropriately

The number one cause of disruption of the gearbox is improper or violent shifting, which can obviously be solved by not shifting imprudently or forcibly. This helps in synchronizing the shaft and cog rotation, and thus it runs efficiently. Also, you need your car to be at a complete stop position before changing the gear from ‘drive’ to ‘reverse,’ or the opposite. When you shift, turn off the clutch by pushing the clutch pedal. Then, after you shift, let the clutch be released slowly to keep a smooth drive. When you are in the reverse gear or 1, do the same to avoid shaking and jerks. There is an engine ‘RPM’ which indicates the correct or appropriate shift, which you need to know as it depends on the car you drive.

Warm up the car thoroughly

Almost everyone has the habit of taking a seat in the car and driving off immediately. Before you sit in your car and start driving, you need to warm up your engine for a few minutes for the engine to work efficiently. This is particularly necessary to do in the winter because the components could get frozen and not work properly. Warm the car up for a minimum of 30 seconds before you take off.

Change oil in the gearbox frequently

Changing the oil in the gearbox does not only help in cooling down the heated components and reduces friction amongst the parts but also prevents corrosion and lubricates the sub-assemblies to function better. It is advised to change the oil in your gearbox almost every 50.000 kilometers, and not more than that. This reduces noise and allows smoother transitions by reducing vibrations. Basically, doing so handles all wear-and-tear issues. Made of a synthetic source, the oil helps maintain the temperature throughout and makes the process efficient. Also, make sure that you are using the correct oil for the respective gearbox, which can be taught to you by the experts. You can visit Vin’s Automotive Group today to know more about changing the oil and learning about the right one. If you keep waiting to notice the oil leak yourself, you are bound to end up with a very expensive repair.

Check for leakages frequently.

Many a time, you will feel the need to refill the oil sooner than you anticipated. But that actually means that you need to check for leaks beneath. Fix the leaking points immediately and get the gearbox tested for any major damage. You will notice the problem more prominently when you see wearing off signs on the teeth of the gear because they might seem small, but they carry a tendency to break the entire gearbox, one crack at a time. This occurs when the gearbox is under enormous pressure. So check, check, check, and keep an eye on it all the time!

Keeping the gearbox clean

Try to make sure that no debris is collected inside, and nothing further can enter. There are certain filters available that are popularly known as breathers. These breathers are efficiently placed in the gearbox to not let water and dirt get inside. Yet, this might happen. And so, it is your duty to check on the gearbox regularly and have it cleaned. Along with the box, debris can also lead to the damage of the oil, which can further ruin the system.

