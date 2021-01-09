Time to Switch it Off

Facebook and Twitter have finally stopped Donald Trump from posting, even if it is only for a short time. This was as a result of his words that encouraged an act of terrorism at the Capital and his repeated lies about the Election result. Why has it taken so long?

With a number of Republicans finally standing up to Trump, surely the social media organisations could switch off his vitriol and false claims for the remaining few days although a permanent block would be appreciated by many. I know freedom of speech is important, but this could be the exception.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

