Power Transmission Hits New Peak of 5,584MW

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Twenty four hours after the Nigerian power sector achieved a milestone in wheeled electricity supply in the country, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), has disclosed that the industry has once again successfully transmitted another all-time peak of 5,584.40MW.

The TCN in a statement by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, explained the the feat was recorded by the power sector on Thursday, January 7th 2021, at 21:15hrs.

“This is 24 hours after the previous peak of 5,552.80MW was recorded on Wednesday January 6th, 2021 at 20:15hrs that was equally transmitted.

“This latest all-time peak transmitted, surpasses the last peak generation of 5,552.80MW transmitted by TCN by 31.60MW.

“The management of TCN assures the general public that it will continue to work hard to ensure efficient transmission of power generated on the nation’s electricity grid,” the transmission company stated.

On Thursday, the wholly controlled federal government entity, had said that the latest all-time peak transmitted, surpassed the last peak generation of 5,520.40MW which was also effectively transmitted by TCN on the 30th of October, 2020 by 32.40MW.

Mbah disclosed that the new high was wheeled at a frequency of 50.08Hz, noting that the national peak generation of 5,520.40MW achieved in October, 2020 at 9.15pm, further surpassed the previous 5.459MW recorded on 28th October, 2020 by 60.90MW.

“The new national peak is a result of continued collaboration among players and the gradual increase in capacity in the power sector. On her part, with the current capacity of 8,100MW, TCN seamlessly transmitted the new peak at a frequency of 50.11Hz. through the nations grid.

“As players in the power sector value chain continue to work together to improve the nation’s power supply. TCN implores everyone to help protect power infrastructure nationwide and desist from bush burning or burning of trash beside transmission towers or under power line cables nationwide,” the company had appealed.

Mbah stressed that part of the reason for the feat was that the TCN had been revamping power transmission facilities which have now been activated.

“The new peak is an indication of the gradual but consistent growth in the capability of the power sector under the present administration.

“With the capacity to transmit 8,100MW, TCN successfully transmitted the enhanced peak through the nation’s grid at a frequency of 50.08Hz.

“The Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of TCN, Mr. Sule Abdulaziz encourages all sector players to work together to ensure sustained improvement in the power sector.

“TCN has continued to build more substations as well as install additional transformers in various substations nationwide.

“It is also restringing old transmission lines to further increase their capacity to transmit more bulk electricity for Discos nationwide. As at date, TCN is able to efficiently wheel increased generation through the national grid,” Mbah added.

