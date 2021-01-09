Martin Ezedinbu Nwoko Passes on at 93

The family of Prince Martin Ezedinbu Nwoko of Idumuje Ugboko in Aniocha North Local Govt. Area of Delta state has announced the passing away of the their father, husband, uncle and grand father. He passed on at 93 years after a brief illness.

According to a Press Release signed by his first son Prince Uzor Nwoko, late Nwoko will be buried in his country home in Idumuje Ugboko on Friday 22nd Jan 2021 after a church service at the Saint Matthew’s Anglican church in Idumuje Ugboko.

There will be a wake keeping on Thursday 21st and an outing service on Sunday 24th Jan 2021.

Prince Martin E. Nwoko was a philanthropist and will be fondly remembered by the number of children he assisted to acquire education both at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels. He was survived by two grown boys and three married daughters

