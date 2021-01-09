GOtv to Air FA Cup Matches Live

The year begins with series of topnotch games involving elite European teams across various football competitions to be aired live on GOtv this weekend.

The matches scheduled to hold from 8-10 January will be broadcast live on SuperSport Football to GOtv Jolli and GOtv Max subscribers, and on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Select 1, exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

In the FA Cup special, a fascinating game awaits viewers with tough clashes between QPR and Fulham at 5;00pm; Manchester United and Watford at 9:00pm and Chelsea versus Morecambe on Sunday at 2:30pm. All FA Cup matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport Football (GOtv channel 31).

While on the La Liga scene, top-of-the-table, Atletico Madrid will welcome Athletic Bilbao at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Saturday. The game will be aired live on SuperSport La Liga at 4:15pm.

Atletico, having the best home record so far this season, will be returning to La Liga looking to maintain their remarkable position while Bilbao will probably have a struggling game as they had the second worst away record in La Liga. Their last five away league games against Atletico have all been lost with their last win in 2011.

Other La Liga matches to look forward to on Saturday are; Granada vs Barcelona at 6:30pm and Osasuna vs Real Madrid at 9:00pm. While on Sunday, Elche will face Getafe at 6:30pm, Valladolid vs Valencia at 9:00pm. All La liga matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport La Liga (GOtv channel 32)

Also, to be broadcast on Saturday is the Serie A encounter between AC Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium. The game is at 8:45pm and will be shown live on SuperSport Select 1 (GOtv channel 33).

Both teams will be bringing their A-game as current Serie A leaders, Milan will be looking to retain their stay atop the league on Saturday night after suffering a midweek setback against Juventus, losing 3-1 at home while Torino who had a terrible end to last season, will be bringing in their best form.

Same day at 3:00pm, there will be a live broadcast of the match between Benevento and Atalanta live on SuperSport Select 1.

Sunday’s Serie A action will see Inter Milan who has missed a chance to take over top spot with their 2-1 midweek defeat meet Roma on Sunday afternoon in a top three clash. The game begins at 12:30pm and will be live on SuperSport Select 1.

The weekend’s coverage will climax with the game between Juventus and Sassuolo. The game kicks off at 8:45pm on Sunday on SuperSport Select 1.

