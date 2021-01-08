Transcorp Hilton: Redefining Leisure

The month of December is a special one world over because it is usually a time for merriment and celebration. It is also a time for families to spend time during the holidays. Understanding the importance of bonding in what has been a challenging year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Transcorp Hilton Abuja presented a silver lining by creating a whole new experience for her guests by adding a buffet of fun events into her calendar during the festive season.

The third edition of the Wedding Fair organised by the hotel, which took place on 29 and 30 of November, 2020, at the Congress Hall, ushered in a variety of events for people looking to create new memories while spending time with loved ones during the festive season.

The fair attracted stakeholders in the wedding and event planning industry. It was a hub for networking, meeting and entertainment in a lively space. Vendors were allowed to engage in a one minute vendor marketing to introduce their brands to attendees. There was also a fashion runway, comedy, sax and a live band performance by Shyne Band to add colour to the event.

Lagos based event planner, Funke Bucknor Obruthe, Founder/CEO of Zapphaire Events, described the experience as impressive, stating that: “the level of organisation and the diversity of the vendors was commendable. The fair showcased the hospitality of Hilton, the creativity and the dedication of their staff.”

The highlight of the Abuja Wedding Fair was a dance and singing competition whereby members of the audience participated for prizes which included breakfast for a family, beverages for a family, dinner for a couple and event tickets courtesy of Transcorp Hilton Abuja. With the audience being allowed to choose the winners, it was an event in itself as most people cheered and rooted for their friends and loved ones participating to win.

The success of the Wedding Fair was followed by a Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at the hotel lobby on the 3rd of December 2020; an annual ceremony where the hotel officially launches its festive packages for Christmas and New Year. It was characterised by singing of carols and a countdown to the official lighting of the Christmas tree.

The mood was electric as popular Nigerian musician, Waje, spiced up the occasion with a perfectly rendered version of popular Christmas carol; ‘Silent Night’ to add to several carols delivered by AMEMUSO Choir of Abuja. Tony Elumelu, Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation and Chairman of Transcorp, Heirs Holdings and the United Bank for Africa, was on ground to witness the glorious occasion.

A Christmas Carol Night also held at the Piano Lounge of the hotel on the 20th of December, 2020, with an outstanding performance by choral group, Voces de las Montana Chorale, who delivered Christmas songs in a heavenly cadence, to the excitement of guests while they relaxed and engaged in meetings at the lounge.

In partnership with JAV Events, Transcorp Hilton Abuja also introduced the Village of Lights; a space completely decorated with lights. Magic is the perfect word to describe the Village of Lights which has been the talk of town because of its colourful and illuminating aesthetic ambience, beautifying not only the hotel but the area as its beautiful lights could be seen from a mile away, especially at night, a sight to behold. The trees around the gate of the hotel were also decorated with rings and shapes of lights.

The Village of Lights presented the best opportunity for guests to increase their photo gallery but it wasn’t all about lights, it was home to a lot of fun activities like bouncing castles, children swings, seesaws, dancing, comedy shows and kid games, all in a safe environment.

Asides the Village of Lights, during the festive season, the hotel made available an indoor and outdoor kids playground dedicated to kid friendly activities such as face painting, hand games and more. Families also enjoyed virtual reality experience by participating in virtual games convenient for all age groups at the video games and virtual reality centre stationed at the lobby of the hotel.

There was also something for art lovers. The art themed event ‘A Crafty Christmas’ organised in partnership with Art Splash Studio featured Paint and Sip (a regular event at the hotel since the ease of lockdown), wreath and Christmas tree making, tie and dye amongst other fun activities.

The food lovers weren’t left out of the fun. From the 24th to the 27th of December 2020, there was a Dinner Theatre experience at the Zuma Restaurant, which was a infusion of dining and theatre; a unique experience for guests who were treated to theatre performances staged in the restaurant as they ate their meals.

The Family Season Fiesta and themed Photography in collaboration with Studio 24, was another offering of the hotel. A photo studio was set up at the lobby facing the entrance of the hotel for guests and families to have themed photo sessions in a fun manner. The area was decorated with Christmas props, reflecting the season.

With such an array of events to engage with, it was no surprise, that the hotel recorded an influx of local and foreign holidaymakers in the festive season, proving that the experience was well accepted. What made the whole experience more interesting was the fact that all the recreational activities including the use of the hotel gym, swimming pool, sports court and attendance to events at the hotel were free for in-house guests.

Kevin Brett, General Manager of Transcorp Hilton Abuja, noted that the latest offerings were initiated to make the festive season and beyond a memorable one for guests.

“Every festive season, our focus is mainly on the value and memorable experience we create for our customers. Families including those that are resident in Abuja spend the festive season with us every year which proves that there is a uniqueness about our hotel which is the value we create for the customers.

“While we focused on creating the right products, services and especially value for our customers, the safety and security of our guests remained our highest priority and we remained diligent in our commitment to providing a safe, hospitable environment for all who entered our doors,” he said.

It is worthy to note that the hotel has been exceptional in supporting music, literary arts and entertainment, as evinced in its collaborations with Art Splash Studio, JAV Events, Studio 24 to name a few, in actualising events, especially with the goal of engaging young people.

On the back of winning four awards at the 2020 World Travel Awards; Nigeria’s Leading Hotel, Nigeria’s Leading Business Hotel, Nigeria’s Leading Hotel Suite (the Presidential Suite), as well as Africa’s Leading Business Hotel for the sixth consecutive year, the premium hotel has focused on becoming the choice destination for leisure in Abuja.

With its latest offerings, Transcorp Hilton Abuja is transforming the hospitality and tourism industry in Abuja and Nigeria as a whole, in the process becoming an attractive leisure destination for travelers both during the festive season as well as normal periods.

There was no boring moment in the hotel as the hotel set about adding value to guests by providing exciting leisure activities and world class entertainment for a truly amazing holiday. There was something for everyone at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja festive experience.

