Skiddo: Next Big Thing in Nigeria Music Industry

Mary Nnah

Skiddo originally born as Godwin Okonkwo Moemeke, is no doubt the next big thing in the Nigeria music industry as his recently released six tracks Ep project, #POPS (power of pure sound) is making waves on all social media platforms.

Skiddo, a dance hall reggae artiste, a music writer and performer from Nigeria, Delta State, Issele Ukwu, Aniocha North Region, to be precise was born on June 18, 1988.

Raised in Benin City, where he also started his musical career as a group, he later went solo to pursue and explore his unique sound as a dance hall reggae artiste.

Skiddo recently dropped his first six tracks Ep project #POPS (power of pure sound) on all social media platforms on December 12, 2020, which is tremendously doing well. He also has two magical producers, @Wizzyprobeatz and @Realkamelion who are behind this project.

His Ep #POPS comprises dancehall soul reggae and Africa high life. You can’t afford to skip any of his songs.

No doubt, Skiddo is the next big thing in the Nigeria music industry. Go check out his project on Instagram @skiddoman1 and twitter @man_skiddo.

