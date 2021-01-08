Paternity Scandal: Group Commends FCMB on Nuru’s Compulsory Vacation

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A group, Oduduwa Development Initiative, has commended the management of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) for approving the stepping aside of its Managing Director, Mr. Adams Nuru, over alleged paternity scandal.

Nuru was asked to step aside in order to carry out investigation into the allegation and to restore stakeholders’ confidence in the banking firm.

The National President of the group, Mr. Akinyele Olasunbo, in a statement issued yesterday, commended the appointment of Yemisi Edun, as the bank’s acting managing director.

He, however, expressed sadness that instead of Nigerians to allow the soul of Thomas to rest in peace, the enemies of the financial institution are using the opportunity to commence a needless campaign against the bank.

Olasunbo stated: “We use this medium to appeal to all not to be allowed to transfer undue aggression to FCMB establishment.

“It is imperative to note that the cardinal objective of Oduduwa Development Initiatives (ODI) is to proactively promote, protect and defend the interest of Yoruba kindred and their property at home and in diaspora whenever issues arises that is aimed at tarnishing the image of our race, disrepute our clan or demean our tribe.

“Therefore, let it be stated clearly to all and sundry that the leadership of Oduduwa Development Initiatives (ODI) will not compromise or allow any individual or group of people working towards decapitating the good image Otunba Subomi Balogun built impeccably with hard work, honesty and outstanding dexterity to succeed in their surreptitious attempt to smear a good image built over the years.”

The group also appealed to all customers who might have been swayed by the blackmail aimed at tarnishing of the image of the bank to calm down while investigations are ongoing to unravel the veracity of the claims, restore their faith, belief and confidence in the bank and continue their relationship with FCMB.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

