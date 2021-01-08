AIB-N Partners LAAC

To reduce the high rate of human errors in air accidents in the Nigerian aviation industry, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB-N) in partnership with the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) is organising one-day conference. The conference, which will be held physically and virtually, is scheduled to hold on January 15, 2021, in Lagos, with the theme: ‘Preventing Human Factors in Accident Occurrences.’

No fewer than 300 industry stakeholders such as airline operators, airport operators, investigators, safety inspectors, pilots, engineers and Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) are expected to participate in the event.

Due to the Covid-19 protocols and the guidelines set out by the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on Covid-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), physical participation is limited to only 80 guests, while others would join the conference virtually through the Zoom network.

Commenting on the conference, Engr. Akin Olateru, the Commissioner, AIB-N, said no fewer than 75 per cent of air accidents occur due to human factors.

Some of the human factors, according to him included inadequate training for technical personnel, poor facilities, fatigue and poor communication between the cockpit and the control tower amongst others.

He explained that like the majority of accidents, these aviation disasters could have been prevented if the necessary precautionary measures were put in place or observed to stop their occurrences.

He explained that though, a few of the human errors in Nigeria in recent time did not necessarily lead to loss of human lives, he lamented that replacement of any damaged parts in aircraft due to human errors cost the operators millions of naira, which could have been channelled to other important aspects of their operations.

