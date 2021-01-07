UNILAG Loses Another Professor

Funmi Ogundare

A former Dean of Faculty of Education at the University of Lagos, Professor Duro Ajeyalemi, died at 70 yesterday.

He reportedly died of coronavirus-related complications at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, in Lagos.

It was gathered that Ajeyalemi, who retired from the university in November 2020, was also the pioneer Registrar of the Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board.

UNILAG’s Deputy Vice-chancellor in charge of development services, Folasade Ogunsola, confirmed Ajeyalemi’s death.

Ajeyalemi died barely three days after a former VC of the university, Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, died.

Born November 7, 1950, Ajeyalemi had his primary education at the St Peter’s School, Ibokun (1956-61); secondary at LA Secondary Modern School, Ibokun (1962) and Kiriji Memorial College, Igbajo (1963-67) before proceeding for his tertiary education at the Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo (1970-72) and UNILAG (1973-76).

He had his postgraduate education at the University of East Anglia, Norwich, UK (1978-81).

Ajeyalemi began his career at the Nigerian Ports Authority in 1968 and was there till 1970. He moved on to Lever Brothers as a Management Trainee in 1977 before joining UNILAG as a Graduate Assistant in 1977-81.

He rose through the ranks becoming Lecturer II, Department of Curriculum Studies (1981-83); Lecturer I (1983-84); Senior Lecturer (1984); AG Head, Department of Curriculum Studies (1992-94); and became Sub-Dean, Faculty of Education (1991-92).

In 1989, he became an Associate Professor until 1992 when he was appointed Professor of Curriculum Studies. He served as Dean of Students Affairs in 1995; and Dean, Faculty of Education in 2006.

Ajayelemi was a member, Royal Society of Chemistry (1984); and member, National Association for Research in Science Teaching, USA

