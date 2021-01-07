THE FUTURE LOOKS BRIGHT

In the recently published conversation about ‘finding’ votes in Georgia, President Trump forgot to mention looking under the cushions on the couch. Besides a small number of coins, I am sure he will find those votes that he thinks have been misplaced.

You cannot demand 11780 votes be found just because you want them. That’s not how democracy works in any free country.

This nightmare only has a fortnight to go although it will be an eventful fortnight full of claims, confusion and chaos but the future looks brighter.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

