Niger Delta Govs Charged to Checkmate Insecurity, Oil Spill, Others

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Niger Delta states governors have been charged to establish a forum to checkmate insecurity and other vices in the region.

The pioneer Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Osaro Onaiwu, who gave the advice yesterday, told the nine governors in the region to establish what should be called ‘Niger Delta Governors’ Forum’ to check oil spill in the region.

Onaiwu, who had earlier condemned the appointment of a sole administrator for Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said the establishment of the Forum would aid the infrastructural development of the region.

Aside infrastructure, insecurity and oil spill, the former DG of NGF said with the establishment, the issue of militancy in the region would also be addressed.

He stated that the establishment would also help to build synergy among the governors, adding that cooperation among them would propel the region to a greater level.

Onaiwu was of the opinion that insecurity, oil spill and other noticeable infrastructural deficit in the region could be attributed to lack of cooperation among the governors, adding that with the establishment of the Forum, all the deficits in the region will be addressed.

The pioneer NGF D-G noted that vices like kidnapping, banditry and killings ravaging the country, including the Niger Delta region, is surmountable if there was cooperation among the governors, adding that the call for the establishment of the Forum is appropriate.

He stated that if the Forum had been in place, the appointment of a sole administrator for NDDC wouldn’t have been possible, as the issue would have been addressed by the governors before any decision would’ve been taken.

Onaiwu had condemned the appointment of a sole administrator for the NDDC, and had described the development as an aberration, adding that such development will give room for few persons to manipulate the commission.

