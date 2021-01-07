Bandits Kill Policeman, Abduct 12 Others in Two Niger Communities

By Laleye Dipo

Bandits have killed a policeman, injured another and abducted 12 people in two communities in two local government areas of Niger State.

The policeman was killed and the other injured in Chukuba town in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state, while those kidnapped were from both Maikujeri and Rigo villages in Rafi Local Government Area.

Several herds of cattle were reported to have also been rustled in the Chukuba town invasion.

The incidents occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to reports from the areas.

THISDAY learnt that villagers have now deserted the Chukuba community with several of them taking refuge in Kuta the headquarters of the local government area.

It was learnt that out of the 12 people kidnapped, five of them were abducted in Rigo village, while the others were taken from Maikujeri.

According to an eyewitness, one Yakubu Jatau of First Baptist Church, Maikujeri recruited seven people to help harvest his Guinea corn at his farm in Girigori village.

It was learnt that while the harvest was ongoing, armed Fulani herdsmen rounded them up and took them to an unknown destination.

According to the report, the Fulani herdsmen had kept their motorcycles a distance from the farm which did not make the farmers to know about their arrival.

A Reverend of the First Baptist Church, who confirmed the incident on condition of anonymity, said the kidnappers have demanded a N5 million ransom before the release of the victims.

The Chairman of Shiroro Local Government Council, Alhaji Sulaiman Dauda Chukuba, confirmed the incident in his council area and urged the state and federal governments to come to the assistance of his people.

The police could not be reached for comments on the two incidents.

