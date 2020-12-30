Greensprings School Emphasises Selflessness, Fetes Public School Pupils

By Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Principal, Quality Assurance, Greensprings School, Lekki Campus, Mrs. Adebimpe Ajibola has stressed the need for students and other members of the society to always look out for one another and be selfless, as that will make the country a better place.

She said this during the school’s visit to a neighbouring public primary school, Roman Catholic Mission (RCM) Primary School, Awoyaya to present gift items and educational materials to the pupils in the spirit of the Yuletide season.

According to her, since the period is about giving and receiving, Greensprings School just wanted to put smiles on the faces of the children. “It is part of the school’s charity projects; charity is a continuous thing for the school, not just during the festive season. It is our responsibility to our community. We train our students to be selfless to other children and the society at large,” she said.

The Principal, Wider Curriculum, Greensprings School, Lekki, Mrs. Jennifer Sunkanmi-Qazzeem said the project started with a pupil of the Ikoyi Campus of the school, who runs a cookies shop and wanted to reach out to the less privileged children as part of her birthday celebration. She wanted to take some cookies and other items to them, so the entire school bought the idea and parents were approached to donate items that will be presented to pupils of the benefiting school.

She said apart from snacks, candies and other edibles, the school also presented educational materials to them According to her, the school decided to present the items to the pupils because some of them may not have the materials to celebrate the festive season, “and we felt we should reach out to them, they have the right to smile.

“They are very happy that we are here and we believe that by doing this, they will also have something to make someone else smile.”

Sunkanmi-Qazzeem said the school engages in a lot of projects like building blocks of classrooms, equipping laboratories in public schools, donating to orphanages, among others, as part of its mission to serve one another in love.

She advised other private schools to adopt a public school and meet some of their needs which may not be huge, but things they can provide easily.

Responding, the Head Teacher of the benefiting school, Mrs. Ruth Adefinola, expressed delight at the gesture, which she described as the first of its kind in the school.

She thanked Greensprings School for celebrating the pupils the way it did, and for promising to execute some projects in the school.

