FirstBank Maintains Tradition as 59th Lagos Open Holes out Today

The annual Lagos Amateur Open championship which teed off at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 on Monday will hole out later today.

The three-day competition is an annual event sponsored by Nigeria’s premier and leading financial institution, First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

This year’s edition is the 59th in the series.

The competition, which is one of the longest running international amateur events in the country is endorsed by the United States Golf Association (USGA) and the Royal and Ancient (R&A) of Scotland.

Preceding the 2019 event, the golf tournament reached the noble milestone of being listed amongst the golf tournaments in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).

FirstBank’s sponsorship of the event is in recognition of its health benefit to players whilst providing a platform to enable golfers achieve their dream of global recognition and participation.

Last year, Peter Eben-Spiff made history, becoming the first Nigerian-ever to get listed in the World Amateur Golf Ranking courtesy of his victory in the competition.

Eben-Spiff, who had maintained a top five finish in the last two editions before his victory last year, closed with a 76, for 16-over par, over 56-holes to win the R&A and USGA sanctioned Championship.

Apart from Eben-Spiff, players like Chris Obije, Tim Ayomike, Remi Olukoya are some of the players to watchout for as the tournament holes out today,

In what has become a tradition, the Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, reiterated the Bank’s commitment to development of the competition.

“This tournament started 59 years ago, is now one of the international golf events which bring together the best amateur golfers in Nigeria.

“We are happy and appreciate the fact that this is a very important yearly activity in the golfing calendar in Nigeria, and that explains the passion, commitment and importance which First Bank of Nigeria Limited attach to it”, he concluded.

The three-day competition is a closed Championship that is open to Ikoyi Club members alone. This is organized in observance of the full Covid-19 protocols, the sponsoring outfit, organizers of the event, Concierge Sports explained yesterday.

