Prophet Fufeyin Urges Support for Less Privileged, Offers N30m to Support

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry has urged support for less privileged Nigerians as he offered over N30 million worth of gifts and cash to assuage current economic challenges on the masses.

Fufeyin stated this while delivering gifts items and cash at his Warri-based church.

The prophet had earlier decried the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerians as he had earlier provided support of about N1 billion since the pandemic started.

While the church member gathered on the 24th December as part of the service for the Christmas Eve, little did they know that Fufeyin was set to provide succour.

The strategy meeting ended up as a surprise gifting and appreciation service as the cleric insisted that the people not only deserved to be fed with the word of God but with physical food and gifts.

Workers were treated to gifts worth over N30 million, including cash gifts worth two months’ salary and foodstuff for Christmas.

Non-staff, who happened to be present at the meeting, were not left out, either, as the development paved way for songs of joy and jubilation.

“It is true that love and respect are earned by equal love and respect. Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has earned the undying love and loyalty of millions of people by being the epitome of God’s love on Earth,” the church said in a statement.

