Nigerian Celebrities, Akpororo, Duru, Gordons to storm Mercy Land for Crossover  

Bennett Oghifo

Popular Nigerian Celebrities, including Akpororo, Francis Duru, Gordons and others have been confirmed for a cross over service at the Warri based Christ Mercy Land, led by Senior Prophet, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.

Fufeyin, who disclosed this a release said the service is expected to be a miraculous following the many historic events in 2020.

Celebrities such as comedian Akpororo and Gordons, and Epic Nollywood’s Golden boy, Francis Duru, have endorsed the Mercy City Crossover Night as the place to be, the church disclosed.

Fufeyin noted that the Crossover Night would be a plethora of events, from a night of celebration, to prophecies and miracles, signs and wonders, and pure Christian entertainment and a platform for gospel talent expressions.

