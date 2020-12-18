Siju Iluyomade’s Arise Pink Bucket Hits Epe, Beneficiaries Shower Praises

By Mary Nnah

The much talked about ongoing distribution of food palliatives by Dr Siju Iluyomade’s mobilised Arise Women, tagged Arise Pink Bucket, has moved to the expansive city of EPE in Lagos State.

The initiative, which is in continuation of the act of giving succor to the needy, is part of Arise activities in celebration of its 12th year anniversary of impacting many lives across the country through different empowerment, skill acquisition, enlightenment programmes and so many activities to support the effort of the government.

The Arise Pink Bucket comprises food stuffs like rice, spaghetti groundnut oil, tomato paste etc. The distribution in Epe follows the earlier ones distributed in Lagos Island and Surulere.

Expressing joy and appreciation over the gesture, some of the beneficiaries showered encomium on Dr Iluyomade and the Arise team for the gesture, while also urging other well-meaning individuals and bodies to emulate the yeoman’s job spearheaded by the delectable lawyer of 35years of experience.

