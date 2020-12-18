Norrenberger Wins Award

Norrenberger Financial Group, one of the leading financial services groups, has emerged winner of the Most Trusted Finance and Investment Brand Award at the recently held 2020 edition of the Africa Finance Awards, honouring excellence, innovation, creativity, and professionalism in finance and brand practice in Africa.

The emergence of the company as winner of the award was in recognition of the group’s customer experience despite a very trying economic environment caused by the COVID-19 impact in the financial sector.

Commenting on the award, Group Managing Director, Norrenberger Financial Group, Mr. Tony Edeh said: “We are delighted and honoured to receive yet another award which attests to the fact that our unceasing efforts are being appreciated by reputable institutions & bodies. One of the group’s strategic focus is to redefine the Nigerian financial sector by setting a higher standard of excellence in service delivery while simplifying wealth creation across our clientele spectrum.

“We will continue to unlock opportunities in our society by providing cutting edge investment options and access to alternative financing which in turn will allow people to bring their innovative ideas to life, expand their businesses and achieve their objectives.”

He explained that Norrenberger is an industry leading, integrated financial services group that provides individuals and institutions with an extensive range of financial services including funds & investment management, financial advisory, structured & alternative finance, foreign exchange brokerage amongst others.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

