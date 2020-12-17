Tranter IT Recognised at Africa Merit Awards

By Nosa Alekhuogie

Tranter IT Infrastructure Services Limited has been recognised as the Best IT Support Provider and ICT Company of the Year, at this year’s Development in Africa Merit Awards (DAMA).

Chief Operating Officer Tranter IT, Adewale Saka, who received the award on behalf of the company said: “This award marks another milestone for Tranter IT. It is a testament of the diligent execution of strategic initiatives geared towards providing customers access to the best fit technology solutions. Being selected as the Best IT Support Professionals in Africa, complements positive feedback from customers, and it is a recognition of our mandate of improving business efficiency and service quality through innovation.”

Saka pointed out that Tranter IT would remain focused on its goal to help businesses build and sustain a competitive edge through data-driven and technology-powered solutions; and to enhance the technology landscape across Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the organisers of the DAMA 2020 Awards, the judges’ made the final pick after analysts had spent weeks scrutinising the performance of Tranter IT and its peers to arrive at a shortlist of three, from an initial list of six companies.

In October 2020, during the Independence Day celebrations, Tranter IT Executive Chairman, Lare Ayoola, was inducted into the ICT Hall of Fame and Tranter IT was recognised as the ICT Company of the year at the Nigeria at 60 Hall of Fame Awards.

At the Technology Innovator Awards in August 2020, Tranter IT was also awarded the Best IT Infrastructure Services Provider in Nigeria.

Tranter IT was recognised as the Supportive Technology Partner for SMEs across Africa at the Enterprise Ecosystem Support Conference and Awards held in December 2020.

Speaking about the multiple recognitions, Ayoola, said: “Our goal is to become the foremost IT Support and ICT solutions brand in Nigeria and Africa, and that is why we are constantly building our capacity to provide relevant and unique technology solutions for individuals and businesses. When customers choose Tranter IT, they are choosing an industry leader that combines innovative technology and passionate determination to achieve excellence in performance and efficiency.”

He also noted that “while the year has been an unusual one, it has taken visionary leadership and the dedication of our exceptional people, working across our different entities, to deliver the successes for which we are now being recognised for.”

